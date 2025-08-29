Aurelia appoints Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Women’s ethnic wear label Aurelia has named Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as its new brand ambassador. The announcement coincides with the launch of its festive campaign, HameshaTrending, which introduces the brand’s latest seasonal collection.

Speaking about the association, Ananya Panday said, "For me, fashion is all about feeling good and owning your style, and Aurelia fits perfectly with that. I love how the brand makes ethnic wear feel fresh, vibrant, and always on-trend. My personal style is fun, easy, and versatile, and the #HameshaTrending campaign captures that energy beautifully. I’m truly excited to be the face of a brand that makes staying stylish feel so effortless and fun!”

Anant Daga, Chief Executive Officer , TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, said, "Ananya’s vibrant persona and strong fashion connect perfectly complement the spirit of Aurelia. She resonates with today’s woman who wants to look relevant, confident, and effortlessly fashionable at all times. Through #HameshaTrending, we are excited to bring alive this sentiment and set the tone for the festive season. Together, Ananya and Aurelia embody vibrancy, elegance, and celebration, everything that defines this time of year. We are thrilled to welcome her as our brand ambassador.”

The HameshaTrending campaign is being introduced through a campaign film and visuals across multiple platforms during the festive and wedding season.

Watch the campaign films: