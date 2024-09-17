Atlys on lookout for creative agency partner for launch campaigns

Delhi: Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys, updated on LinkedIn that the visa processing startup is seeking a ‘young, hot’ creative agency partner.

Emphasising the challenge of finding the right creative partner, Hegde said, "In my 13-year marketing stint at Marico Limited, Disney+ Hotstar & Licious, I’ve worked with a BUNCH of creative agencies. Scratch that, creative legends! And I’ve been lucky. But I also know that there are SO MANY new agencies out there doing some great work. But knowing who’s just talking and who’s actually walking the talk is hard."

He highlighted the brand's interest in working with new agencies on the block.

The agency needs to ideate launch campaigns involving print and digital film.

Interested agencies can mail their candidature to santosh@atlys.com.

Hegde joined Atlys in August 2024 from Licious.