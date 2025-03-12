Ather Energy promotes Saurabh Sharma as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as its new Head of Marketing.

Sharma has 15+ years of experience in brand building and strategic marketing across industries. He will lead Ather’s marketing strategy, focusing on brand positioning, customer engagement, and long-term growth.

Sharma joined Ather in 2019 as the company’s first Brand Head and assisted in establishing the Ather 450X and Ather Rizta brands in the EV space.

He later transitioned into the role of General Manager - Scooter Business, where he was responsible for scaling operations, expanding Ather’s market presence, and driving business strategy.

Prior to joining Ather, Sharma worked on brand-building and strategic initiatives at Nerolac Paints and Mahindra SUVs, gaining experience in consumer marketing and business strategy.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said, "Sharma has been an integral part of Ather’s growth story, and his transition into the Head of Marketing role is a testament to his strong contribution to the business. His understanding of the brand, market dynamics, and customer expectations makes him well-positioned to drive Ather’s marketing strategy forward. As we continue to expand our reach, I am confident that Sharma’s expertise will help us create deeper customer engagement and a stronger brand presence."

Sharma added, "Stepping into this role is an exciting milestone, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the management. I inherited a strong marketing foundation and have gained a deep understanding of our direction through my experience at Ather. The company’s vision, rooted in strong customer insights, provides a rich opportunity for impactful storytelling. My focus will be on crafting and amplifying these narratives, strengthening our long-term differentiation in the EV space, leveraging non-traditional media channels, and driving greater efficiencies in our marketing efforts."