Asymmetrique bags full-funnel marketing mandate for Kirtilals

New Delhi: Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions company, has been awarded the full-funnel, omnichannel marketing mandate for Kirtilals.
Asymmetrique secured the mandate following a competitive pitch against traditional digital agencies. The account will be managed from Asymmetrique's Mumbai office.
Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Asymmetrique, said, "Kirtilals is an iconic brand with a deep-rooted heritage and a loyal customer base. We have a great opportunity to highlight the rich legacy through a compelling digital-first narrative that can engage and convert customers across markets while furthering the Kirtilals brand promise. The team is truly excited to foster stronger customer connections and create impact for the business by orchestrating a solution rooted in data-led insights and fast-changing customer behaviour."
Sourav Nandy, Head of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing, Kirtilals, said, “We sought a partner with strong expertise in digital marketing, specifically in the performance marketing domain, along with deep understanding of an omni channel approach. Asymmetrique's holistic strategy and clear growth vision made them the perfect fit. We are eager to begin this journey and elevate our business while connecting with jewellery enthusiasts across India.”