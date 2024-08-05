Astroyogi serves legal notice against Astrotalk over trademark infringement claims

New Delhi: Astroyogi has served a legal notice against Astrotalk, alleging unauthorised use of the ‘Astroyogi’ trademark. The complaint centers on Astrotalk’s use of ‘Astroyogi’s brand name within various horoscope categories, which overlap with services provided by Astroyogi on its platform. The trademark brand name ‘Astroyogi’ has been in use since 2001.

Astroyogi’s legal team has highlighted that Astrotalk’s actions involve the unauthorised duplication of its trademark name and associated branding elements. According to the legal documents served, there is an alleged violation of Astroyogi’s registered trademark by Astrotalk.

A statement from Astroyogi said, “We conduct our business with the highest standards of integrity and ethics, maintaining strong alignment with our partners. Our commitment to safeguarding our brand and the trust of our users is unwavering. The use of our brand name in Astrotalk’s offerings raises serious concerns and indicates a potential infringement of our trademark rights. We are dedicated to upholding rigorous legal and ethical standards and will address any unauthorised use of our intellectual property through the necessary legal channels.”