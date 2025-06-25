Assurance appoints Anupam Srivastava as VP, sales and marketing

New Delhi: Assurance Intl has appointed Anupam Srivastava as Vice President, sales and marketing. In his new role, Srivastava will be responsible for business growth across the company’s automotive portfolio, including Goodyear (Lubricants & Filters), STP (Lubricants, Filters & Batteries), and ACDelco (Lubricants & Batteries).

Srivastava joins the company with over 20 years of experience in the lubricants sector. He has worked across sales, channel development, and team building, with past stints at Gulf Oil, Valvoline Cummins, Castrol, Reckitt Benckiser, and Dabur.

At Gulf Oil, Srivastava held various leadership roles and was recognised for driving rural distribution, strengthening product portfolios, and expanding market penetration. He was promoted from Area Business Manager to General Manager during his time with the company.

Welcoming the appointment, Mukesh Sharma, CEO of Assurance Intl, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anupam into the Assurance Intl leadership team. His dynamic vision, operational depth, and proven execution capabilities make him the perfect fit to drive our next phase of growth. His understanding of consumer markets and ability to build high-performing teams will further strengthen our brands and channel networks.”

Commenting on his new role, Srivastava said: “It’s an exciting time to join Assurance Intl. The brands we manage have huge potential to shape the future of the Indian automotive aftermarket. I look forward to working with the team to deliver breakthrough growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”