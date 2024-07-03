Assembly appoints Shivaprasad Nair as MD, Global Delivery

New Delhi: Global omnichannel media agency Assembly announced the appointment of Shivaprasad Nair as Managing Director of Global Delivery, a new offering that enables the agency to optimally leverage global talent and provide around-the-clock services to clients worldwide.

As Managing Director, Nair will provide strategic vision, operations, and data services in collaboration with the executive leadership team. He will be tasked with cultivating a high-performance culture of innovation and excellence – prioritising growth and ensuring alignment with Assembly's global strategic objectives.

In this new role, Nair will be responsible for developing the global delivery strategy, managing relationships with partners, ensuring compliance with international standards, and leading the seamless integration of cross-cultural teams.

Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO, said, "We are invigorated by the fresh perspectives and seasoned expertise Shiva brings to the table. His proven track record aligns perfectly with our goals and better positions Assembly as an efficient solution to the ever-evolving needs of both our clients and our business. We're proud to have him on board and excited to see how he will transform our Global Delivery offering and help us achieve new levels of success."

Nair added, "I am thrilled to be part of Assembly at this transformative time. I look at the agency's global centers as more than just assets; instead, they are hubs of creativity and expertise poised to move us forward. I'm looking forward to further enhancing the agency's delivery systems, ensuring that we consistently go beyond what our clients envision, turning complex global challenges into opportunities for change and strategic success."

Nair, headquartered in Bangalore, will report to Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams, effective July 1, 2024.