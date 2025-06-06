Asirvad Microfinance brings in Roy Varghese as CEO, Unnikrishnan Janardanan as COO

New Delhi: Asirvad Microfinance has appointed Roy Varghese as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Unnikrishnan Janardanan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointments come as part of the company’s leadership restructuring aimed at strengthening its operations and outreach.

Varghese has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector, having worked with institutions including Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, and CSB Bank. His professional background spans retail and corporate banking, foreign exchange, and financial inclusion, with a particular focus on rural credit and agri-finance. As CEO, he will be responsible for leading Asirvad’s strategic growth, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and expansion efforts.

Janardanan, who will serve as COO, also brings over 30 years of experience in banking and microfinance. Prior to joining Asirvad, he was the CEO of Navachetana Microfin Services and has previously held positions at ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, and Bajaj Auto Finance. In his new role, he will oversee service delivery, operational integration, and process improvement across the company.

Commenting on the appointments, the Board of Asirvad Microfinance said, “We are delighted to welcome Roy Varghese and Unnikrishnan Janardanan to the Asirvad team. Their vast experience in financial services, deep understanding of rural markets, and commitment to inclusive finance will further our mission of transforming lives through responsible microfinance.”