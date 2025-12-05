New Delhi: Asian Paints has begun its association as the Official Colour Partner of India Home Cricket with a series of fan-focused colour experiences. Introduced during the South Africa tour of India series, the new activations included the Asian Paints ColourCam and Asian Paints Colour Countdown, designed to engage cricket fans both in stadiums and on screens.

During matches, the Asian Paints Colour Countdown segment showcased décor inspiration and colour trends as part of the broadcast.

The segment aimed to combine the excitement of cricket with visual elements drawn from colour and décor, creating an interactive viewing experience for audiences at home.

The Asian Paints ColourCam highlighted fans in the stadium who displayed vibrant expressions of support, including painted faces, creative outfits and tricolour-inspired looks. The feature provided a platform for fans to be recognised for their colourful enthusiasm.