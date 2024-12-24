Asian Paints collaborates with The Quick Style to introduce its sonic identity

New Delhi: Asian Paints has brought to life its sonic identity, through a collaboration with the renowned dance troupe, The Quick Style.

Known for their viral dance routines, The Quick Style has captivated audiences worldwide and enjoys immense popularity among India’s youth.

The video shot at the Lodhi Colony—an area transformed into an art district by Asian Paints in collaboration with St+art India Foundation—captures the synergy between the brand’s visual and auditory identities.

Against a captivating backdrop of colourful murals, The Quick Style brought the sonic identity to life with dance moves, incorporating Asian Paints’ paint cans and brushes as part of their choreography.

Asian Paints said that this collaboration is unique as no brand has ever launched its sonic identity this way.

The sonic identity reflects Asian Paints' tradition of embracing change while honouring its roots. From the mascot Gattu, designed by renowned cartoonist RK Laxman to the introduction of the Asian Paints Colour Drip and the timeless Asian Paints Infinity logo, the brand has evolved to remain relevant and inspiring. The sonic identity continues this evolution, bridging the past and future with a melody that resonates across generations.

