Real estate company Ashwin Sheth Group rebrands on its 38th anniversary

Delhi: Ashwin Sheth Group has announced its rebranding initiative on its 38th anniversary.

Ashwin Sheth Group collaborated with chlorophyll. The new logo consists of the letters 'A' and ’S.’ The tagline is "Our world reflects your world.”

Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group, commented, “With sales reaching Rs 1486 in FY23-24 and maintaining a remarkable three-fold growth trajectory, our financial year 2023–24 has been exceptional. This is just the beginning. Looking ahead, we are focused on redefining urban living through innovation, sustainability, and expansive community-building. With the new vision and brand identity my team is calling it Ashwin Sheth 2.0.”

Prabhakar Azad, Chief People and Process Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, added, "Our commitment to employee centricity and our deeply ingrained values are the cornerstones of our company's success. By integrating SAP, HONO, Smart APP, and SFDC, we are transforming our operational efficiencies to consistently exceed customer expectations moving towards being a tech-driven company. In FY23-24, Ashwin Sheth Group was recognized as one of the preferred companies for its pay cycle. We are devoted to attracting and hiring the industry's top talent, ensuring our leadership team sets the benchmark in expertise and industry-leading business practices. We are also dedicated to fostering a world-class culture and offering exceptional growth opportunities for our outstanding talent, which will in turn help us scale greater heights."

Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, stated, “Our rebranding is more than a new identity; it marks our commitment to designing holistic lifestyles that reflect the essence of our customers. As we continue to innovate and grow, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and exceptional experiences, solidifying our position as market leaders in the real estate sector. As part of CMD’s vision and business expansion, the company plans to be among the top 10 leading real estate players in India in the next 4-5 years.”

Commenting on the new brand identity, Kiran Khalap, Co-Founder and Managing Director, chlorophyll brand and communications consultancy, commented, “True luxury involves a true understanding of a buyer’s needs, something that the Ashwin Sheth Group excelled at. This led us to express the brand's meaning in a startling visual (where A and S were mirror images) with the brand line: Our world reflects your world. We believe this identity is the quickest way to find a place in the most expensive real estate on earth: human memory!”

The company is also planning to look at new growth drivers including new land acquisitions. This will include Joint Ventures, Redevelopments and others. The company is also expanding its product portfolio across Residential, Commercial, Township, Villas, Retail, Mix-Use, Farm-houses, Co-working spaces, Second Homes and Warehousing.