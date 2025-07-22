Ashok Chaudhary becomes new chairman of Amul operator GCMMF

New Delhi: Dairy cooperative leader Ashok Chaudhary has been elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand.

Gordhan Dhameliya was also elected unopposed as the federation’s vice chairman, according to Anand district collector and election officer Praveen Chaudhary.

As per the report, the election was held during a meeting of GCMMF, whose membership comprises 18 cooperative dairies across Gujarat. No other nominations were filed for either post.

The election was held as the current two-and-a-half-year term of the existing office-bearers comes to an end this month, according to the report.

Ashok Chaudhary also serves as chairman of Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Dudhsagar Dairy), while Gordhan Dhameliya heads the Rajkot District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (Gopal Dairy).

Following his election, Chaudhary said he would work to support the continued growth of the federation, which is linked to nearly 36 lakh dairy farmers.