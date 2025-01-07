Ashneer-Grover-trademarks-his-name

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, the former judge of the business reality show "Shark Tank India," has made headlines once again by trademarking his name.

The move, which was officially confirmed under class 41 of the Trade Marks Act of 1999, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with netizens humorously suggesting that Sony TV, the broadcaster of "Shark Tank India," might now have to pay royalties for using Grover's name in their content.

Grover, known for his blunt and direct style on the show, has become a significant figure in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

This step follows in the footsteps of other Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan who have also trademarked their names, highlighting a growing trend of celebrity branding in the entertainment and business sectors.

The online community has been abuzz with sarcastic and playful comments. One user on X quipped, "You should have trademarked your dialogue 'Ye sab doglapan hai'," referring to Grover's memorable catchphrase from the show.

Another comment read, "Now Sony TV has to pay royalties for using the name of Ashneer Sir and tagging him in YouTube videos for views. Nice step, sir. Naam ke bhi paise milne chahiye" (Now money should be earned from the name as well).

This has led to a humorous discourse about whether future parents in the Grover family should avoid naming their children Ashneer to sidestep any potential trademark disputes.