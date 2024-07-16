Ascent HR Technologies unveils new identity emphasising on technology

Delhi: Ascent Consulting Services has announced its transformation into Ascent HR Technologies.

"Ascent HR Technologies, reflects our dedication to embracing the future of technology," stated Subramanyam S, Founder and CEO. “This evolution underscores our mission to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. Recent key product launches include solutions for Lending, Investment, and Insurance enablement, complemented by a comprehensive tax filing application catering to employees' financial wellness needs. Our Split Salary feature aids liquidity management, while TripEx facilitates seamless, paperless travel and expense claims management, covering Budgeting, Approvals, Travel Help Desk, and Claims processes. Skills Berry, post a buyout rearchitected and integrated into StoHRM - our HCM solution, efficiently manages organizational skill landscapes and offers standalone capabilities for skill profiling and gap analytics. Additionally, we've introduced AI-driven, multi-lingual BOTS for mobile-based query management, enhancing accessibility, ensuring rapid response times, and improving overall employee experience.”

"At Ascent HR Technologies, technology is at the core of everything we do—from enhancing productivity to driving business success," added Subramanyam Sreenivasaiah, Founder and CEO AscentHR. "Our commitment to leveraging AI, ML, and RPA underscores our vision for the future of AI-based HR management."