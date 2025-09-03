0

Marketing

Arvind Mafatlal Group names Vishesh Verma as Group Head, Corporate Communications

Verma will lead the Group’s communication strategy across internal, external, and digital platforms, driving consistent storytelling, stakeholder trust, and brand presence

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
visesh verma

Vishesh Verma

Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi:  Arvind Mafatlal Group has appointed Vishesh Verma as Group Head, Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

In his new role, he will oversee the Group’s communication strategy across internal, external, and digital platforms, fostering consistent storytelling, strengthening stakeholder trust, and enhancing brand presence across markets.

Verma brings over two decades of experience in media, marketing, and communications, having worked on campaigns for a range of corporate and consumer brands. His previous roles include senior positions at Viacom18 and Warner Media, where he developed strategies to enhance brand visibility and engagement. Known for integrating creativity with data-driven insights, Verma has focused on building narratives that connect with audiences and support measurable business outcomes.

Leadership appointment Group Head corporate communications
Advertisment