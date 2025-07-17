Arvind Fashion appoints Amisha Jain as MD & CEO; Shailesh Chaturvedi's tenure to end

New Delhi: Arvind Fashions has announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Jain will take charge for a period of five consecutive years starting August 13, 2025.

Her appointment follows the scheduled completion of the current five-year term of Shailesh Chaturvedi, who will step down from the role on January 31, 2026.

Jain, an alumna of INSEAD with prior experience at McKinsey, brings over 25 years of experience across the technology, consumer and retail sectors. Most recently, she was Managing Director and Senior Vice President, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe at Levi Strauss. During her three-year tenure, Levi’s India recorded double-digit growth and strengthened its brand leadership in denim and apparel.

Prior to that, she led Zivame as CEO and played a key role in repositioning it as a consumer-led brand in the women’s intimatewear and loungewear segments. She has also held leadership roles at Arvind Group, Nike India, Motorola, and McKinsey.