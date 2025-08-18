Advertisment

Art-E Mediatech secures full creative mandate for Dylect

The agency will manage Dylect’s end-to-end marketing strategy, delivering insight-driven campaigns to strengthen the brand’s position as a daily tech companion

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Art-E Mediatech, a creative, media, and MarTech agency, has secured the full creative mandate for lifestyle tech brand Dylect following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will oversee Dylect’s end-to-end marketing strategy, encompassing creative planning, social media strategy, media buying, influencer collaborations, performance marketing, brand marketing, and digital ad production. The collaboration is expected to strengthen Dylect’s positioning as a daily tech companion through relatable, insight-driven campaigns.

Art-E Mediatech’s approach combines creativity, technology, and market intelligence to deliver narrative-driven campaigns that engage consumers across digital and offline channels. Speaking about the partnership, Rohit Sakunia, Co-Founder of Art-E Mediatech, said, “At Art-E we aim to move beyond conventional storytelling by combining consumer insights with the latest marketing tools. Our focus is not just on being client-centric, but also consumer-centric, by crafting narratives, choosing the right mediums, and delivering stories that truly connect with Dylect’s target audience.”

Anuj Bhatia, Founder of Dylect, added, “We wanted a partner who shares our values of innovation, consumer-first thinking, and everyday lifestyle relevance. With Art-E Mediatech, we have found that alignment. Our products are innovative, and we want our messaging to reflect the same creativity. We are confident that Art-E will bring that vision to life.”

The partnership is set to roll out campaigns highlighting Dylect’s consumer durables and car solutions, focusing on innovation and practical relevance for everyday use.

