Art-E bags 360-degree marketing mandate for Firefox Cycles

Delhi: Art-E Mediatech has announced its latest collaboration with Firefox Cycles. As a part of the mandate, Art-E will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy for Firefox Cycles that involves in-store to offline marketing; media buying; managing their social media; performance marketing and brand marketing. The mandate will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch.
Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner and CEO, Art-E said, "Winning this mandate is a testament to our team's creativity, expertise, and dedication. We are excited to partner with Firefox Cycles, a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry. I am confident that this partnership will result in great outreach for the brand, and I can't wait to see where our journey takes us together."
Sriram Sundreson, CEO, Firefox Bikes, said, “We look forward to a long-term collaboration by harnessing Art-E’s expertise to deliver exceptional results in today's ever-evolving digital media landscape.”