Arshdeep Singh joins Boldfit as Brand Athlete, expanding athlete-led focus

New Delhi:Fitness and sports gear brand Boldfit has brought on Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh as its latest brand athlete, in a move that aligns with the company’s strategy to involve active athletes in its development and outreach.

Arshdeep now joins fellow cricketer KL Rahul, who was the brand’s first investor and has been associated with shaping Boldfit’s athlete-focused approach. The partnership was revealed through a social media campaign that featured a casual interaction between Rahul and Arshdeep and included promotional visuals of the pacer in Boldfit gear. The rollout adopted a youth-centric tone and was designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience.

Arshdeep Singh, commenting on the collaboration, said, "I have always believed in doing things with full power, on and off the field. Boldfit gets that vibe. It's not just good looking gear, it's made for how athletes actually train, recover and live. Really excited to build this.”

Pallav Bihani, Founder of Boldfit, noted,"We started Boldfit to create a brand rooted in real athletic journeys. KL Rahul gave us that foundation. With Arshdeep coming on board, we’re doubling down on our mission to make Boldfit an athlete-first, performance-led brand. "

KL Rahul, who is both a professional cricketer and investor in the brand, added, "Boldfit has always been about more than merch or gear. It’s about creating something from within the sports ecosystem. Seeing Arshdeep come on board is a proud moment — the movement is only getting bolder."