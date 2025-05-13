Arnab Mitra takes over as business head at Pro Panja League ahead of season 2

New Delhi: The Pro Panja League appointed Arnab Mitra as its business head ahead of the league’s second season, scheduled to begin on 5 August 2025.

Mitra brought over 15 years of experience in sports marketing and business development, having worked across grassroots programmes, government-led sports initiatives, league management, and sports tech ventures.

His past roles included a core team position in the Pro Wrestling League and involvement in the launch and execution of the Zee Bangla Football League. He also previously worked at SportVot, where the company recorded a 250% year-on-year revenue increase during his tenure.

At Pro Panja League, Mitra was expected to lead efforts across marketing, sponsorship, and public relations as the competition sought to expand its commercial footprint and build long-term stakeholder value.

Commenting on the appointment, Parvinn Dabass, co-founder of the league, said, “Arnab brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of India's sporting landscape. His track record in building successful leagues aligns perfectly with our vision for the Pro Panja League. We are confident that his leadership will take the league to greater heights.”

“Joining the Pro Panja League is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a sport that has incredible potential in India,” said Mitra. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the league's reach, engage with fans across the country, and ensure it makes a grand return.”

Season 2 of the Pro Panja League will be staged later this year, as the league continues to expand its presence in India's emerging competitive sports segment.