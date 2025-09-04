Armani Group founder Giorgio Armani passes away

New Delhi: The Armani Group on Thursday announced the passing of its creator and founder, Giorgio Armani.

The group said that the Italian designer passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

True to his tireless spirit, Armani remained active with the company and its projects until his final days.

Deeply connected to his home city, Armani was known for his philanthropic contributions to Milan and for his ability to connect with people across generations.

His employees and family shared a statement, “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

A funeral chamber will be set up at the Armani/Teatro in Via Bergognone 59, Milan, and will be open to the public from September 6–7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In accordance with Armani’s wishes, the funeral will be held privately.