Aqilliz rebrands as Saptharushi

New Delhi: Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO, Aqilliz has announced the rebranding of the blockchain technology startup. Aqilliz will now be called Saptharushi.

Ragothaman called Saptharushi a modern audience platform.

Aqilliz was founded in September 2019.

Ragothaman shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post saying, “A whole new approach is dawning in the skies of the #AdTech ecosystem. From Saptharushi. Where consumer trust meets cutting edge technology. And we are calling it hashtag #ModernAudiencePlatform.”

He added, “We are a team of seasoned advertising and marketing professionals who have invested our time and money in coming together, with a common goal - bringing deep tech research to solve real world problems, in the field of advertising and marketing.”