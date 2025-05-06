Apple India hiring Head of Marketing Communications

New Delhi: Apple India has opened applications for the position of Head of Marketing Communications. The role will be based in Mumbai and report to the Director of Marketing for India.

As per the job listing on Apple’s official careers portal, the Head of Marcom will be a key member of Apple’s marketing leadership team in India and will work closely with cross-functional partners in Sales, Retail, and Services, as well as with the global Marcom team at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

The responsibilities include planning and executing customer-facing marketing communications across all channels—advertising, digital, retail, and channel marketing. The role also entails managing agency partnerships, driving point-of-sale experiences, and contributing to both local and global Marcom strategies.

Apple is seeking a senior marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in global organisations or creative agencies and at least five years of experience managing marketing communications teams.