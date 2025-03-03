APAC Effie Awards 2025: Mikimasa Hamamatsu and Stephanie Ng named Heads of Jury

New Delhi: Effie Asia Pacific has announced Mikimasa Hamamatsu, Division General Manager, Global Marketing, Nissan, and Stephanie Ng, Global Head of Marketing, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC, as Heads of Jury for the 2025 APAC Effie Awards.

Hamamatsu oversees brand strategy and marketing communications, leading all consumer touchpoints for Global Nissan. Hamamatsu has previously worked with Tempur Sealy, TBWA and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Hamamatsu said, “It’s truly an honour to be part of the APAC Effies as a Head of Jury. As marketers, there’s never been a time that is as dynamic as today with evolving tools and technologies. But at the end of the day, we strive to touch people’s hearts and be the real driver of business. This is one of the reasons why the Effies play an important role in our industry and I’m looking forward to recognising and celebrating creativity and strategic thinking that drive tangible business outcomes.”

Stephanie Ng has 20 years of experience in consumer financial services, technology, brand, marketing and digital innovation. She is based in Hong Kong and leads the Bank’s International Wealth and Premier banking marketing strategy, creatives and delivery globally.

Before HSBC, she was with Meta, Standard Chartered, Mastercard and AIG.

Ng said, “I am honoured to serve as Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards. This prestigious platform not only celebrates outstanding marketing effectiveness but also inspires innovation and excellence across the region. I look forward to recognising the impactful campaigns that drive meaningful results for brands and consumers alike.”

The remaining Heads of Jury and Jury members will be introduced in the coming weeks.