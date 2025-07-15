Anupam Tripathi steps down as GM Marketing and Head of Media at Lenskart

New Delhi: Anupam Tripathi, General Manager Marketing and Head of Media at Lenskart, has moved on from the company after a five-year stint.

Tripathi joined Lenskart in 2020. Before Lenskart, he served as Senior Business Director at Dentsu X.

His previous roles also include Senior Marketing Manager at VSell Solutions and Manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Tripathi reflected on his journey at Lenskart, saying, “The late nights, the big wins, the misses that taught me more than the wins ever could, and above all, the people—I’ve been lucky to work alongside some of the sharpest, kindest, and most driven folks out there.”

Expressing gratitude to colleagues, mentors, and external partners, Tripathi added, “We built things that didn’t exist before… and picked up multiple awards along the way, which made the all-nighters feel worth it.”