Tinder’s Anukool Kumar joins Match Group as Sr. Director, Regional Head, India & Middle East

New Delhi: Anukool Kumar has been appointed as Senior Director and Regional Head for India & the Middle East at Match Group. The announcement was shared via his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisment

Reflecting on his new responsibilities, Anukool stated, “It’s been an incredible journey growing Tinder in India, and I’m now looking forward to expanding that impact across the region, continuing to build what’s next in dating with brands like Tinder, The League and more.”

View the Linkedin post :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/anukool-kumar-5653a614_excited-to-share-that-im-taking-on-a-new-activity-7343628337203814400-90hh

Before this, he was Marketing Director at Tinder India from August 2021 to June 2025. Earlier, he led marketing at OkCupid India. He also worked at nearbuy.com, where he held various marketing roles, including Head of Marketing and Brand Marketing, managing campaigns across ATL, BTL, and digital channels.

His earlier roles at Groupon and other companies focused on project management and partnerships, building a strong foundation in strategic marketing and leadership.