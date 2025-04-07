Anuja Mishra resigns as CMO of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer

New Delhi: Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer of Honasa Consumer—the parent company of Mamaearth—has stepped down from her role.

The company disclosed the development in a filing with the BSE, stating that Mishra is moving on for personal reasons. Her last working day will be June 30, 2025.

Mishra joined Honasa Consumer in March 2022 as CMO. During her tenure, she led marketing strategies for the group’s brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and BBlunt.

Prior to this, she was the Head of Marketing for Personal Care and Hygiene at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).

She has also held leadership roles in brand management, innovation strategy, and sales across three major blue-chip FMCG organisations.

As CMO of Honasa Consumer, Mishra was responsible for accelerating brand awareness and driving growth across the D2C ecosystem.