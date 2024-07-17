Anuj Poddar to step down as MD, CEO of Bajaj Electricals

Delhi: Anuj Poddar will step down as Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Electricals effective September 30, 2024, to pursue an external opportunity.

During the transition period, Shekhar Bajaj, the Chairman of the company, will assume his responsibilities.

Under Poddar's leadership, Bajaj Electricals achieved significant milestones including becoming net-debt-free for the first time in March 2022.

He also oversaw the relaunch of the flagship brand ‘Bajaj’, established the ‘House of Brands’ architecture, and secured a long-term licensing agreement for the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand, among other accomplishments.