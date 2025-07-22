Ann Garreaud takes charge as Ogilvy’s Global CFO

New Delhi: Ogilvy has appointed Ann Garreaud as its new Global Chief Financial Officer. A long-time executive at Publicis Groupe, Garreaud brings over 25 years of experience in financial and commercial leadership across global agency networks.

In her new role, she will oversee Ogilvy’s financial and commercial operations globally and join the finance leadership team at WPP, its parent company.

Garreaud most recently led financial and commercial operations for Publicis Groupe’s Global Client Practice. During her tenure, she played a key role in multi-capability growth across major client portfolios. Previously, she held global CFO roles at both Publicis Health and Publicis Worldwide, and earlier in her career, served as U.S. CFO for a joint venture between Y&R and Dentsu.

Her background includes a BA from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said, “Ann is an exceptional strategic leader, relentlessly focused on delivering client value and driving sustained growth. Her experience transforming financial and commercial operations by putting clients at the heart will bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to our team, reinforcing Ogilvy's commitment to strengthening our commercial strategy and enhancing our global client partnerships.”

Commenting on her appointment, Garreaud said, “I am incredibly excited and honoured to join Ogilvy, a company I have long admired for its iconic brand and exceptional ability to use creativity as a business driver. Contributing to Ogilvy's next phase of growth with this talented global team is truly energising. I am committed to leveraging my experience to ensure we continue delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions for our clients worldwide."

Garreaud takes over from Stacey Ryan-Cornelius, who has been named Global Chief Financial Officer at Burson. Bulchandani added, "I want to personally thank Stacey for her invaluable partnership and countless contributions over the past two decades, especially her five years as our CFO. She has been a fearless champion of our people and culture, ensuring Ogilvy remains a beacon within WPP and the industry. She will forever be a part of Ogilvy’s team.”