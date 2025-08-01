Anish Srikrishna steps down as TimesPro CEO; Abhishek Arora takes over

New Delhi: TimesPro has announced a leadership transition, with Anish Srikrishna stepping down as Chief Executive Officer after nearly a decade at the helm. Abhishek Arora, who brings experience across e-commerce and education sectors, takes over the position effective August 1, 2025.

The company described the move as a planned succession process, intended to support continuity and preserve its growth trajectory.

Commenting on the leadership change, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group, said, “Anish’s contribution in building TimesPro from inception to a market leader in H.Ed Tech is appreciable and I wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Abhishek’s blend of commercial acumen and tech-first mindset positions TimesPro for its next and very exciting growth phase. This carefully planned and executed succession plan reflects TimesPro’s governance maturity.”

Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing CEO Anish Srikrishna said, “Leading TimesPro has been a unique honour. With the business robust, profitable, and future-ready, now is the ideal time to pass the baton. Abhishek is the right leader to harness the emerging opportunities for TimesPro and I look forward to seeing the company do even better under his able leadership. I thank Mr. Vineet Jain, MD, stakeholders from the Times Group, our valuable partners and our wonderful teams for their unwavering trust in me and in TimesPro.”

Incoming CEO Abhishek Arora stated, “I am privileged to build on TimesPro’s extraordinary legacy. TimesPro will accelerate its mission of democratising education through technology, while deepening industry alliances and learner impact.”