Anil K Pandit takes on new role as Managing Partner at Publicis Media

New Delhi: Anil K Pandit has taken on the role of Managing Partner, Data Strategy and Partnerships at Publicis Media. In a recent LinkedIn post, he described the move and acknowledged the company’s leadership and others who have been part of his career journey.

In his new role, Pandit will oversee data strategy, privacy-safe partnerships and ethical innovation across the group’s media operations. He noted, “The future revolves around connected data and collaboration, with trust at the core. I'm excited to dive in and help build the next chapter with our amazing clients, team and partners.”

Pandit has been with Publicis Media for over six years. Prior to this elevation, he served as EVP, Head of Programmatic, Data, and Tech, where he led programmatic operations and data governance initiatives. Before that, he was SVP, Programmatic, overseeing campaign optimisation and data-led media planning.

Alongside his corporate roles, Pandit has been actively engaged with industry bodies and academic institutions. He is a member of the AI Advisory Council and Data & Martech Council at MMA Global India and APAC respectively, and has contributed to the IAB Tech Lab’s working groups on privacy-enhancing technologies and addressability.

He is also a visiting faculty and guest speaker at institutions including IIM Bangalore, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI Delhi, and Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication.

Before joining Publicis, he held leadership roles at Omnicom Media Group as Vice President – Programmatic and previously headed Accuen India. He also helped set up programmatic capabilities at MicroAd India, a part of Japan’s CyberAgent network.

Pandit began his media and advertising career at The Times of India and later worked with India Today, Apnapaisa, and People Interactive, focusing on digital sales and retention.

In reflecting on his career trajectory, Pandit said, “Grateful for the past, energised by the road ahead.”





