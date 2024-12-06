Angel One Chief Growth Officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigns

New Delhi: Prabhakar Tiwari, Angel One’s Chief Growth Officer, resigned from his position on November 25, 2024.

As per a company update on BSE, his last working day will be December 31, 2024.

Tiwari was earlier the Chief Marketing Officer at the company and was promoted to the role of Chief Growth Officer in March 2021.

Earlier in February 2024, the company brought in Zameer Kochar as its CMO.

An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Tiwari led Angel Broking’s marketing transformation since 2019.

He previously held key positions across several leading consumer and digital companies, such as Marico, Ceat and PayU.