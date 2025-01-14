Angel One appoints Ambarish Kenghe as Group CEO

Ambarish Kenghe’s appointment reinforces Angel One’s strategic focus on innovation and leadership in the evolving fintech ecosystem

New Delhi: Angel One has appointed Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his role as CEO in March 2025.

Popularly known as "AK" within the fintech community, Kenghe has experience in fintech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics.

In his previous role as Vice-President and General Manager at Google Pay APAC, AK was instrumental in scaling Google Pay’s footprint and advancing the UPI ecosystem in India.

He also played a pivotal role in the launch of Chromecast and contributed significantly to Google TV’s development.

Before Google, AK served as Chief Product Officer at Myntra, where he spearheaded AI/ML-powered innovations that redefined the fashion e-commerce landscape. Earlier in his career, he worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company in San Francisco and as an engineer specialising in high-speed switching at Cisco Systems in San Jose.

His academic journey includes an MBA from UC Berkeley, a master’s degree in computer science from Purdue University, a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from IIT Kanpur, and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from AMU.

Kenghe said, "I am truly honoured to be part of Angel One, a brand that has been at the forefront of transforming India’s fintech landscape. With its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Angel One has built a strong foundation. I am eager to work with the talented team to drive the next phase of growth and empower users with advanced financial solutions."

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One, commented, “Ambarish’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting new era for Angel One. With his proven track record of driving innovation and deep expertise in the industry, he is the visionary leader we need to propel us into our next chapter of growth. At Angel One, we believe strong leadership shapes the future of FinTech. Ambarish’s guidance will position us not only to keep pace with the ever-changing financial landscape but also to lead the charge in transforming how financial services are delivered, empowering our customers with groundbreaking solutions and unparalleled value. “