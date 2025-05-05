Andhra Pradesh Govt, CreativeLand Asia to set up transmedia entertainment city Creatorland

New Delhi: CreativeLand Asia and Govt of Andhra Pradesh signed an MOU to conceptualise and operationalise India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, Creatorland, in Andhra Pradesh.

The city will have immersive theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production zones, with an aim to drive job creation, skill development, tourism and digital innovation.

This partnership was announced at the WAVES Summit held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Kandula Durgesh, Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, Government of Andhra Pradesh, by Amrapali Kata, MD, Department of Tourism and Entertainment, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder, Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Chairman, Creators Inc London along with global advisory board with David Unger, CEO Artists International, Andy Orrik, Founder, Studio Belong, Jani Guest, CEO, Creators Inc and Nicolas Granatino, Chairman, Tara Gaming.

Visiting dignitaries at the WAVES Roundtable and a few of the representatives from the global advisory from Hollywood were also present at the announcement.

Creativeland Asia is in conversation with 20+ studios across the world to make India their production hub.

It is expected that Creatorland will attract investments between Rs 8000 – 10,000 cr over 5-6 years that will go towards the creation of a Virtual Studio Complex powered by AI-based real-time rendering and volumetric capture technologies, immersive theme parks, gaming zones, esports arenas, and global cinema co-production zones, Creatorland Academy for skilling youth in VFX, AI, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

Durgesh said, “Partnering with CreativeLand Asia marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to open up the state for film and entertainment tourism. This MOU is more than an infrastructure project, it is a commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for talent, innovation, and tourism. Creatorland will not only boost the entertainment economy but also transform visitor experiences through theme parks, immersive zones and global production hubs. We are proud to lead this cultural and economic transformation in the state. This collaboration supports our commitment to diverse, high-quality production, boosting the media and entertainment sector, including AVGC, VFX powered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional content. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital entertainment and connect with industry and consumers in more meaningful ways.”

Kurup said, “Creatorland is more than a destination, it is a creative movement. By joining hands with the visionary leadership of Andhra Pradesh, we are building the future of entertainment, education and innovation. From immersive experiences to AI-led storytelling, Creatorland will blend technology with culture, global talent with Indian imagination. This is our collective step toward putting India on the global map of entertainment infrastructure and IP creation. This collaboration is a milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global content powerhouse. By integrating technology, creativity and infrastructure, Creatorland represents the next phase of our vision for India as a global leader in entertainment infrastructure. This initiative aligns with the Government’s commitment to support AVGC, immersive technologies and content creation that is rooted in Indian stories but designed for the world. Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in this endeavour reflects our national goal of transforming India into a hub for digital creativity, employment, and cultural diplomacy.”

Kata said, “The Creatorland project reflects the state’s forward-looking commitment to promoting tourism through innovation. It offers a holistic vision where entertainment infrastructure, talent skilling and tourism come together to generate livelihoods, boost the local economy and elevate Andhra Pradesh’s profile on the global creative map. We see this as a blueprint for how future-ready infrastructure can drive inclusive growth.”