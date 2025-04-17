Ananya Birla’s Lovetc campaign unveils Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mumbai: Ananya Birla’s homegrown make-up brand Lovetc had recently announced actress Janhvi Kapoor as their brand ambassador.

The brand has launched a new campaign featuring Kapoor. The film is now live on Lovetc and Kapoor’s social media handles and across digital platforms.

Speaking about Lovetc, Birla - Founder and Chairperson, Birla Cosmetics (BCPL), said, "I’ve always gravitated towards beauty that’s simple, effective, and enhances who you are - not transforms you into someone else. Lovetc reflects that philosophy. It’s a brand designed for real lives; with products that work hard, last long, and feel intuitive. Whether it's lipstick that stays on through a long day, or a mascara that volumizes without clumping, we want every product to pass that real-life test."