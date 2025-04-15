Ananya Birla forays into beauty industry with launch of Lovetc

Mumbai: The Office of Ananya Birla, Aditya Birla Group, announced expansion in the beauty industry with the launch of Lovetc. The brand aims to address the market-gap for high-performance and premium colour cosmetics in India.

This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics (BCPL) launch of Contraband, earlier this year. The company’s foray into colour cosmetics is part of its long-term vision to build a dynamic beauty portfolio, leveraging deep consumer insights and expertise in delivering product excellence.

BCPL has signed Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor as Lovetc’s exclusive brand ambassador. Kapoor’s association will enhance consumer engagement and elevate the brand’s presence among aspirational beauty consumers.

India’s beauty market, valued at USD 629.42 million in FY2024, is projected to more than double to USD 1,305.69 million by FY2032, reinforcing the immense potential for fresh homegrown brands to thrive.

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Birla Cosmetics shared, “The launch of Lovetc reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, Lovetc offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future.

“With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5-8% share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics market, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful impact and long-term growth.”

Lovetc will be positioned as a premium brand created in India, for consumers in the market and across the world. The launch portfolio includes advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras.