Ananya Birla announces new role as Founder, MD of Birla Cosmetics

New Delhi: Ananya Birla has announced that she has taken on a new position as Founder and Managing Director of Birla Cosmetics, a company that currently houses two brands, Lovetc and Contraband. The update was shared via a LinkedIn post, where she described the news as a delayed announcement.

Birla holds multiple leadership and board positions across the Aditya Birla Group and other independent ventures. Since early 2023, she has served as Director at Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and Aditya Birla Management Corporation. She is also Chairperson and Director at Chaitanya India Fin Credit and Svatantra Microfin and continues as Founder of Ikai Asai and the Ananya Birla Foundation.

Her corporate roles run parallel to her work as a singer-songwriter with BMG and her prior stint with Universal Music Group.