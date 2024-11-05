Anant Arora and Indranil Blah to handle brand management for Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has partnered with sports and athlete brand management consultants Anant Arora and Indranil Blah to handle his off-pitch engagements.

As part of the partnership, Arora and Blah will be handling all commercial engagements for Rishabh Pant, excluding his individual playing contracts. They will also be providing him with strategic brand management expertise and resources.

The association entails managing Pant’s revenue streams via endorsements, appearances, digital engagement opportunities and licensing.

Arora is a marketing professional, having led over 500 brand campaigns and managed more than 15 A-list celebrities.

Blah has over two decades of experience working in sports and elite talent in India. His previous stints include Founder and Co-CEO of talent management firm, KWAN; CEO of Ranbir Kapoor’s ISL Club, Mumbai City FC; and most recently a stint at RIL Sports as VP - Sports.

Pant said, “My team off the field has to reflect my values on it - professionalism, teamwork and long-term vision. Both Anant and Indranil align with my thoughts on how my brand should be crafted and I’m excited about what we will create together.”

Arora said, “Having worked with Rishabh for a while now, I feel that there are many facets of his brand which can be brought out clearly. He’s not just an incredible talent on the field but a very well-rounded individual off it and Indranil & I can’t wait to unlock the immense potential of brand Rishabh.”

Blah said, “We see Rishabh as the complete package—immensely talented, a leader, a man to be counted upon when the chips are down; while also being incredibly loved and relatable. Rishabh, Anant and I have some exciting plans and we are very excited about the future.”