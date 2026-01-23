New Delhi: Anand Kumar is a seasoned brand and marketing leader with around 15 years of experience, bringing deep expertise in brand strategy, integrated marketing communications, digital marketing, and corporate communications. In his new role, he will be responsible for shaping and strengthening the Olectra brand, driving brand salience, and aligning marketing strategy with the company’s long-term business and leadership ambitions.

With a proven track record of building brands at scale, Anand has played a pivotal role in shaping narratives for some of India’s most prominent organisations across electric mobility, automotive, consumer electronics, and digital platforms.

Prior to joining Olectra Greentech, he was instrumental in building the SWITCH Mobility brand from the ground up, leading multiple landmark product launches, including India’s first electric double-decker bus.

Over the course of his career, Anand has held leadership roles at organisations such as Ashok Leyland, Panasonic, and AskMe.com, where he led several high-impact brand and marketing initiatives spanning traditional and digital platforms.

His contributions to the marketing and electric mobility space have been widely recognised, earning him many accolades.

Anand is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, where he completed the Postgraduate Programme in Advanced Marketing Management, in addition to holding an MBA and PGDED. He is also a guest lecturer at leading MBA institutes and is known for his focus on simplicity, purposeful storytelling, and building brands with long-term relevance.