AMUL's MD Jayen Mehta gets five-year tenure extension

New Delhi: Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul, has been granted a five-year extension to his term.

This decision comes amid AMUL's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint both domestically and internationally.

Mehta joined AMUL in 1991, starting in the marketing department. His initial roles included Brand Manager, Group Product Manager, and General Manager, where he was instrumental in shaping AMUL's marketing strategy during a time when the brand was expanding its product portfolio beyond just milk to include a variety of dairy products.

From April to September 2018, Mehta served as the in-charge Managing Director of Amul Dairy, Anand.

Before his elevation to the Managing Director position, Mehta was the COO of GCMMF.

Jayen Mehta was appointed as the interim Managing Director in January 2023, succeeding RS Sodhi, who had led the company since 2010. Later, his interim role was solidified into a full-time position.