Ampverse Group launches full service marketing agency, Ampverse Pulse

Delhi: Ampverse Group, a gaming and entertainment ecosystem, announced the launch of its new full-service, next generation marketing agency, Ampverse Pulse.

The launch of Ampverse Pulse comes on the heels of Ampverse Group’s milestone having worked with over 300 global brands and game publishers.

Ampverse Pulse will expand on the group’s current marketing solutions offering to provide a fully integrated solution for brands and game publishers spanning gaming influencer strategy and activations, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce partnerships and white-labelled tournaments and events.



Ampverse Group looks to build upon with Ampverse Pulse, as well as introduce its services to India and the MENA region for the first time.

Aria Wong, Senior Brand Manager of Overseas Marketing Team, MoreFun Studio, Tencent shared, “Working with Ampverse Pulse has been an outstanding experience for Arena Breakout. The incredible network of gaming and entertainment influencers Ampverse provided has driven immense traffic and excitement around Arena Breakout, leading to remarkable performance”

“Ampverse Pulse is not just an extension of our marketing solutions offering, but a next generation agency which deeply understands youth culture given our gaming DNA. Ampverse Pulse is testament to our commitment to serving the evolving needs of brands and game publishers wanting to deliver business results by being relevant to the next generation,” said Charlie Baillie, Chief Executive Officer of Ampverse Group. “As gaming continues to grow across Southeast Asia, this is an exciting time to be in the region. This region continues to show huge growth potential while being at the forefront of mobile gaming so we want to be strategically positioned to provide Ampverse Pulse capabilities to brands so they can reach the more than 270 million gamers here,” Baillie added.