AM/NS India launches Magnelis, aiming to power India's renewable energy transition

Delhi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, announced the launch of Magnelis.

The steel brand was unveiled during an event held on Monday in Mumbai. Magnelis – ArcelorMittal’s patented brand – is now being manufactured and distributed in India.

Dilip Oomen, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “The launch of Magnelis in India is a testament to our commitment to fulfilling the nation’s growing demand for high-performance steel while contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By producing this world-class, import-substitute steel; we are not only delivering quality infrastructure solutions but also contributing to accelerate India's clean energy transition. Magnelis is the future of sustainable materials, and its introduction marks a significant step towards building the nation’s global-standard infrastructure."

Ranjan Dhar, Director and VP, Sales and Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “The launch of Magnelis in India is a pivotal moment for us as this unique solution has proven its performance in global solar projects, contributing to 50 GW of installed capacity. The production of the new offering here is cutting down delivery time and drastically reducing logistics costs, thus providing domestic customers with a faster and more efficient solution for their infrastructure needs as India is stepping up its nation-building initiatives. Other end-use sectors include road infrastructure (crash barriers), agriculture infrastructure (grain silos, farm equipment) and construction (pre-engineered building structures)."

AM/NS India has invested nearly Rs 1000 crores to establish a production line for Magnelis with a capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat. AM/NS India plans to capture more than 50% of the domestic market share for steel supplied to solar projects.