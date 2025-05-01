Amitabh Bachchan becomes Co-Founder of Tara Gaming

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has forayed into the world of gaming as the Co-Founder of Tara Gaming.

Joining forces with author and broadcaster Amish Tripathi and gaming expert Nouredine Abboud, Bachchan will bring his storytelling prowess and cultural insights to the gaming world.

This new chapter was marked by the unveiling of the first trailer for ‘The Age of Bhaarat,’ the brand’s flagship AAA action-adventure game franchise on PC and consoles, set in an epic reimagining of ancient India.

Bachchan expressed, “Joining Tara Gaming is an extension of my lifelong commitment to storytelling. When I heard Amish’s and Nouredine’s vision, I was instantly drawn to the potential of creating something truly monumental. India has always been a land of powerful stories, and through this game, we have an opportunity to share our epics, creativity, and imagination with the world. Gaming is where stories come alive for the next generation, and I’m excited to help shape that experience at Tara Gaming with a uniquely Indian lens.”

Nouredine Abboud, Co-Founder, Tara Gaming, added, “To welcome Mr. Bachchan as our co-founder is a privilege beyond words. His deep understanding of Indian culture and storytelling is invaluable as we develop a game that resonates globally. The trailer is just a glimpse of this ambitious and immersive world that pays homage to Indian traditions while delivering cinematic-quality gameplay. The Age of Bhaarat has always been a passion project for us at Tara Gaming, and with Mr. Bachchan onboard, our conviction has only grown stronger.”

Amish Tripathi, Co-Founder Tara Gaming, noted “We are beyond honoured to welcome Amitabh Bachchan ji to Tara Gaming. Mr. Bachchan is a true visionary whose understanding of Indian heritage is unmatched, and his belief in our vision adds immense strength to our journey. He brings a sense of legacy and inspiration to the project that’s impossible to quantify. The trailer perfectly captures the bold vision we have to present Indian itihaas to the world in a cool modern context, and we believe players across the globe will be excited to explore the world we’re building.”

Trailer: