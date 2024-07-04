0

Marketing

Creativeland Asia appoints Amit Verma as Region-Head, North

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Amit Verma has been appointed as the Region-Head, North at Creativeland Asia. He joined the company last month. 

Prior to this, Verma was the Head Of Marketing- Digital at Dr. Morepen. He also had a 5 year tenure at Nestle and was also the Business Director of Publicis Groupe for 3 years. He also served as the Project Manager at McCann Erickson for 5 years. 

Other inclusions in the Creativeland Asia Delhi team include Saransh Srivastava as Creative Director, (from Media Monks) and Udit Gaur as the senior Creative Director. 

