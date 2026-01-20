Amit Tiwari elevated to Global Head of Marketing Technology & Digital at TCS

New Delhi: TCS has elevated Amit Tiwari to the role of Global Head of Marketing Technology & Digital. In his newly created role, Tiwari will bring together Digital Marketing, Creative, and Marketing CTO teams.

Tiwari will work closely with Industry, Services, and Geography marketing teams to ‘build a unified, AI-led, full-stack marketing engine, one that strengthens relationships, accelerates outcomes, and drives meaningful growth across both new wins and renewals,’ he shared on his LinkedIn post.

Tiwari brings over two decades of leadership experience across marketing, digital transformation, and strategy. He joined TCS back in 2021 as Global Head of the Marketing Demand Center.

Before joining TCS, he was Vice President, Marketing at Havells India Limited for more than four years, where he strengthened brand positioning and accelerated business growth through digital and business marketing initiatives.

Prior to Havells, Tiwari spent nearly a decade at Philips India, overseeing brand strategy, communication, and digital programmes for the Indian subcontinent. Earlier in his career, he also worked with agencies such as Maxus India, ZenithOptimedia and Lintas Media, building expertise across media planning, communications and integrated marketing.