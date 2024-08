Delhi: Amit Sethiya, previously the head of marketing at Syska, has moved on after 8 years. In this role, he was responsible for driving the Marketing deliverables for its FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods).

Prior to this, he worked at Tata Housing and Jindal.