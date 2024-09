Delhi: Amit Sethiya has joined Polycab India as Lead- Category Marketing - B2C to 'further strengthen its FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) business and create sharper marketing narratives.'

Prior to this, he was the head of marketing at SYSKA group and has also worked at Tata Housing.