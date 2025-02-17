Amit Kumar joins Wipro Consulting as Managing Partner and Global Head

New Delhi: Wipro announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Wipro, Kumar served as Managing Director for Accenture Consulting, where his roles included the Americas Market and Industry X Consulting over the last 17 years.

Kumar will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and join the Wipro Executive Board.

Kumar will lead Wipro’s efforts to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth and guide clients through business and technology changes.

With over 24 years of consulting experience across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, Kumar brings expertise in industries such as High-Tech, Chemicals, Energy, Retail, Automotive, and Consumer Goods. He brings expertise in Business Transformation, Operational Excellence, Engineering, Manufacturing Digitization, and Supply Chain Management.

He is a graduate of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and holds a master’s degree in management from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. He will be based in the greater New York area.

“We are delighted to welcome Amit Kumar to Wipro’s leadership team,” said Pallia. “His experience in driving exponential business growth, combined with his passion for innovation and results-driven approach, makes him the ideal leader to propel our consulting business into an exciting new future and deliver superior value to our clients.”

“I am honoured and excited to join Wipro at such a pivotal time,” said Kumar. “The evolving AI landscape presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses to innovate and lead. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Wipro to build on our success and set new benchmarks for consulting excellence globally.”