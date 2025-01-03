Amit Ganorkar succeeds Neelesh Garg as MD & CEO of Tata AIG General Insurance

TATA AIG General Insurance Company has announced the appointment of Amit Ganorkar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Ganorkar succeeds Neelesh Garg, following the board of directors’ approval. All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities. Ganorkar has officially taken charge of the office as of January 1, 2025.

Ganorkar stated, "I am honoured to be entrusted with this significant responsibility. TATA AIG has a legacy of excellence built on the trust and confidence of our customers and stakeholders. I am committed to continuing this journey of success alongside our talented team. Together, we will focus on strengthening our customer-centric approach, enhancing digital transformation, and driving sustainable growth to meet the evolving needs of our clients"

Ganorkar has over two decades of experience in the general insurance industry, with a record of accomplishment across key areas such as sales and distribution, product development, marketing, operations, and technology.

In his previous role, Ganorkar served as the Managing Director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer at TATA AIG.