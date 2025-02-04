Amit Doshi moves on from Britannia

New Delhi: Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia, has stepped down from his role.

He submitted his resignation on January 31, 2025, and his last working day will be March 17, 2025.

Doshi joined Britannia as CMO in January 2022, marking his second stint with the company.

Previously, he was associated with Britannia for nearly nine years, last serving as Marketing Manager, leading the Health category.

With 20 years of experience, Doshi specialises in brand marketing, sales, and customer development.

Before his current role at Britannia, he was Director of Marketing at Lenovo (India and South Asia).

He has also worked with Perfetti Van Melle.

Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries, said, “We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”